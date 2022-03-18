Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 316.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 141,455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

