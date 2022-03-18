Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 270.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,084 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.87% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 897,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,751,000 after buying an additional 49,381 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 550,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 524,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 147.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 181,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $10,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

