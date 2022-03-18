Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 352.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 10.06% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth $74,000. 23.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

