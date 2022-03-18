Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $158.94 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

