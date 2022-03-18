Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 321.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

