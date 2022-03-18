Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 304.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $159,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17,874.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375,366 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average is $265.86.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,513 shares of company stock worth $42,547,781. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

