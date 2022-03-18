Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $38.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 232.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,673 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

