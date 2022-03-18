Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 299.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,075 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $38,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

