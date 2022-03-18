Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $11.80 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $80.06 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.