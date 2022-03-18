Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $17.34 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,343,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 374,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,450.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

