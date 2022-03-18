Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $58.92 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,916,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.