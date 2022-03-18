Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 3,576 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $268.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

