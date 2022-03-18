Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

