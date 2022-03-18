Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 291.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 7.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $59.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38.

