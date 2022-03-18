Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 291.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $336.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.76 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.46.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

