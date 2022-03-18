Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,752,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,767,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 3.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,225,000 after purchasing an additional 706,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,082,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,967,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 632,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 588,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

