Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

