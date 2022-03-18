Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 236,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

