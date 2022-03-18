Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

