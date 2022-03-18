Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,000 shares.
The company has a market cap of $4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
About Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellipharmaceutics International (IPCIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.