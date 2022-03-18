Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.01

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.01 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.83). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 40,577 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.01. The company has a market capitalization of £38.60 million and a P/E ratio of 23.93.
Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)
