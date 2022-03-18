Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

