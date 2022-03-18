Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

