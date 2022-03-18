International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $114.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.00 million and the highest is $114.50 million. International Money Express reported sales of $94.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $541.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $622.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

IMXI stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

