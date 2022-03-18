Internet Computer Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $164.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.84 or 0.00040293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.90 or 0.06990480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.28 or 1.00208841 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00032063 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,568,881 coins and its circulating supply is 215,578,826 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

