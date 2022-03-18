IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.21

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.21 and traded as high as $23.70. IntriCon shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 47,421 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IIN shares. Colliers Securities cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $219.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIN)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

