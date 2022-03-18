Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of INTZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,529. The company has a market cap of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 17.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

