Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
Intu Properties Company Profile (LON:INTU)
