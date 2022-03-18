Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $473.75 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

