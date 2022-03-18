Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 794.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.09 and its 200 day moving average is $329.77. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

