Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.70. 44,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,917. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.09 and its 200 day moving average is $329.77. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

