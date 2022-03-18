Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Raised by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 4.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.11. 116,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

