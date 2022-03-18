Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Inuvo stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INUV. Maxim Group began coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

