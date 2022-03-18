InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.17

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 8552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

