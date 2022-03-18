Inverse Finance Price Tops $358.24 on Major Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $358.24 or 0.00862837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00234112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00035609 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,044 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

