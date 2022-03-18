Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.14

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $17.14. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 23,397 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

