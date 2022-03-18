Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,872 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 641,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,635.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 260,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 223.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 222,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

