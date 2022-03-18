Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 10,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.