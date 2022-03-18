Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 6,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.
