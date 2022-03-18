Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.