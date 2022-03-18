Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period.

