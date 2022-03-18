Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 30,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 52,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

