Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Round Rock Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.58 and its 200-day moving average is $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

