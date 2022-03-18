Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 48,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 32,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $344.44 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.