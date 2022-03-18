Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Stock Position Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up about 4.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 4.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

PHDG opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

