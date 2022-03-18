Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,029. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

