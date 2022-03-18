Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after buying an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

