Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,709. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38.

