Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $39,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

RPG opened at $179.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $154.95 and a twelve month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

