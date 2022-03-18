Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Lessened by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $29,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,417. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $154.95 and a one year high of $223.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

