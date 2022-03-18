Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading Up 1.3%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

