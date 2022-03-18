Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,890 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $338.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $288.78 and a 12-month high of $374.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.38.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

